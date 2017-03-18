Drake Admits to Sending ''Drunk Texts'' to Jennifer Lopez on His More Life Playlist

Drakestill has more vibrations to send to Jennifer Lopez.

The rapper premiered his highly-anticipated More Life playlist on OVO Sound Radio Saturday, but it's a particular shout out featured in one of the 22 tracks that had people buzzing. "Free Smoke," the first song on More Life, mentions Drizzy's tendency to drunk text his former flame.

"I drunk text J. Lo / Old numbers so I bounce back / Boy Wonder gotta bounce back," he raps, alluding to the fact that the "Ain't Your Mama" songstress and Drake don't necessarily have each other's updated digits anymore.

The musically-gifted duo sparked romance rumors in early December after Drake attended two of Lopez's Las Vegas concerts back-to-back. From intimate dinners to cozy social media debuts, Drake and Jennifer seemed to be heading for a relationship, but as an insider previously shared, their fling was never serious.