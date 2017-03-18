Jaime Pressly's Home Burglarized Days After Kendall Jenner and More High-Profile Thefts

Jaime Pressly is the latest victim in a string of celebrity burglaries to hit Hollywood. 

The L.A.P.D. tells E! News that a burglary occurred late Friday night at a Sherman Oaks home multiple outlets are reporting belongs to the My Name Is Earl star. Authorities confirmed suspects entered the residence at 10:24 p.m. and took an undetermined amount of property, which included jewelry. 

Police told E! News the victim was not home at the time of the break-in, and is still itemizing the stolen possessions. The case remains under investigation.

A rep for the actress confirms the report, telling E! News in a statement, "There was a burglary and legal actions are being taken. Jaime and her family were not at home during the incident."

The incident comes just days after Kendall Jenner's Hollywood Hills home was burglarized to the reported tune of $200,000. Authorities, who arrived to the model's home shortly after she placed a call early Thursday morning alerting them to missing jewelry, told us there was no sign of forced entry. 

Other A-listers whose homes have been burglarized in recent months include Nicki Minaj, who suffered a $175,000 loss in stolen property, Los Angeles Lakers star Nick Young,Alanis Morissetteand MLB star Yasiel Puig

Speaking to the possibly celebrity-targeted crime spree, Lt. Todd Handle of the San Fernando Valley Knock Knock Task Force explained to The Hollywood Reporter, "It's usually a lone individual trying to service their addiction. This is different. This is organized crime."

