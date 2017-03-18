Corinne Olympios Shows Underwear in Racy Dress at St. Patrick's Day Party in Las Vegas

What to do when you lose The Bachelor...on St. Patrick's Day? We'll give you one guess.
Corinne Olympios, the recent cheese pasta-loving villain from the recent 21st season, partied her butt off at a party at the Hyde Bellagio nightclub in Las Vegas Friday night.
And while she kept her actual butt covered, she did show skin and a hint of what appeared to be light thong underwear underneath a bubblegum pink halter mini dress laced loosely up to her waist. She completed the look with nude stiletto sandals.
The 25-year-old blonde arrived with a group of family members, including her mother Peri Olympios, and friends.
Corinne's stylist Omar Berumen tells E! News, "I like to play off of Corinne's personality when dressing her. She's confident, sexy, and sweet. She has an amazing body so everything looks great on her. We decided on this dress because it was a great way to set the tone for her Vegas trip. Just wait until you see what she wears tonight."
As far as the alleged fashion panties faux pas, Berumen explains, "Yes, she shouldn't have worn underwear but it's OK. Corinne was with her parents last night and wanted to avoid a wardrobe malfunction. She felt it was better to be safe than sorry. As long as she is comfortable that's all that matters. If anyone can pull it off it's Corinne!"
We can't help but agree!
The group settled at a VIP table and were greeted with flashing lights and servers holding up giant letters spelling out "T-E-A-M-C-O-R-N," E! News has learned. Corinne then took the stage, drawing cheers as she said, "Hyde Bellagio, everyone take a shot with me!"
Corinne drank Perrier-Jouët and Veuve Clicquot and danced until the early morning hours as DJ Joe Maz performed.
On Saturday, it is likely Olympios will need a—you guessed it—nice nap.
—Reporting by Holly Passalaqua