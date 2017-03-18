Blac Chyna Parties at Nightclub After Attending Ex Rob Kardashian's Birthday Bash

After joining ex Rob Kardashian and his family at his 30th birthday party in the suburbs Friday, Blac Chyna had herself a night on the town.

The 28-year-old glamour model, who shares baby girl Dream Kardashian with him, drove headed 30 miles back into Los Angeles proper and partied with a group of friends at the Warwick nightclub in Hollywood.

Chyna was photographed at the venue wearing a tight black top with ripped skinny jeans, lace-up black peep-toe stiletto ankle boots and a black and white leather jacket and sported black curly hair.