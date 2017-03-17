Here's What Kate Middleton Is Wearing in Paris

ESC: Kate Middleton, St. Patrick's Day 2017

Danny Martindale/WireImage

Kate Middleton meets Paris couture fashion? This could only be a good thing. 

It's no secret that the Duchess of Cambridge has mastered the structured coat trend, but she is leaving us absolutely stunned with her variety of elegant looks during her first official visit to Paris with Prince William, despite all the chaos preceding it. Looks like we can add dressing absolutely chic to her list of royal duties.

We're tracking Kate's best fashion moments in Paris right here, so keep scrolling!

Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Paris

Mirrorpix/Splash News

Kate slipped into something a bit more flirtatious than her previous coat dress attire when she showed up to the British Embassy in Paris in an Alexander McQueen black tweed gown paired with ankle strap pumps and pearl jewelry (similar one here) If this isn't a classic royalty look, we don't know what is. 

Kate Middleton, Paris

ERIC FEFERBERG/AFP/Getty Images

She then seriously upped the glam factor when she changed into something a bit more dazzling, to say the least. All eyes were on Kate as she wore a custom-made frosty blue Jenny Packham dress with sparkling jewels to match, of course. 

Consider us royally obsessed.

Which of Kate's looks if your fave? Let us know in the comments below!

