Watch Prince William's Reaction to Hearing "Happy" Again Days After Dancing to Song During Ski Trip

The awkward moment a kids vocal group sang Pharrell's Happy to Prince William in Paris (the tune he was energetically dancing to in Verbier) pic.twitter.com/gOw2f8a3vI

Clap along if you sense a little bit of irony in Prince William's life right about now.

As the Duke of Cambridge continued his trip to Paris Friday evening, the royal family member headed to a dinner at the British embassy.

While enjoying a meal, the father-of-two was treated to a performance of Pharrell Williams' "Happy" by a group of children from Kids United. Sounds like a lovely moment, right?

As it turns out, that's the same song that Prince William was caught dancing to during his headline-making ski trip with the boys.

During his getaway to Switzerland with longtime friends Guy Pelly, Tom van Straubenzee and James Meade, Prince William was spotted partying well into the night and dancing near a few ladies.