Rob Kardashian Celebrates 30th birthday and Shares Cute Photo of Baby Dream, the "Best Gift of All"

Rob Kardashian's 30th's birthday is a milestone one in more ways than one; It's the first one he is celebrating as a dad.

And his best gift is one he received four months ago—his and ex Blac Chyna's daughter Dream Kardashian. Rob posted on his Instagram page on his birthday, St. Patrick's Day, a photo of the baby dressed in a green and white holiday-themed outfit.

"The best gift of all‼️" he wrote.

Rob and Chyna, 28, recently ended their 1-year relationship, during which they were engaged, and are concentrating on co-parenting Dream.