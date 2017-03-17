Rob Kardashian Celebrates 30th birthday and Shares Cute Photo of Baby Dream, the "Best Gift of All"

Instagram
Rob Kardashian's 30th's birthday is a milestone one in more ways than one; It's the first one he is celebrating as a dad.
And his best gift is one he received four months ago—his and ex Blac Chyna's daughter Dream Kardashian. Rob posted on his Instagram page on his birthday, St. Patrick's Day, a photo of the baby dressed in a green and white holiday-themed outfit.
"The best gift of all‼️" he wrote.
Rob and Chyna, 28, recently ended their 1-year relationship, during which they were engaged, and are concentrating on co-parenting Dream.
"They are amicable and get along when it comes to Dream," a source told E! News this week. "There's no set day or times that Rob will take [care of] Dream. They haven't fully figured it out yet, but they are working on it."
The source said Rob sees the child one or two times a week and always with a baby nurse present.
"Seeing you be a daddy has been a blessing to see how she gives you that smile I miss," his sister Khloe Kardashian wrote on Instagram. "Precious Dream is your twin and it's such a beautiful thing to see. We've been by each other's side for life and that will never stop! You're 30 now, the age when Jesus turned water into wine (Your favorite fact) This is your year of greatness! We all believe in you! Happy birthday Rob! I love you."
Other family members also paid tribute to Rob on his birthday and he shared on his Instagram page a photo of a St. Patrick's Day-themed celebration for him.
The source had told E! News there were no plans for Chyna to celebrate Rob's birthday with him.
His ex did, however, post a simple message for him on Instagram, alongside a photo of them during happier times—at their 2016 visit to Legoland with her son King Cairo, who is not pictured.
"Happy Birthday @robkardashian," she wrote, including a shamrock emoji, which the two had used a lot on social media when they first started dating.