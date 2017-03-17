Rick Ross Shades Nicki Minaj in New Diss Track ''Apple of My Eye''

Getty Images
Rick Ross may have only dropped his album a few hours ago, but it's already stirring up drama in the hip-hop world.
Ricky Rozay released Rather You Than Me at midnight, and fans soon came to discover a few diss tracks aimed at several rap artists, including Nicki Minaj.
In his song "Apple of My Eye," Ross claims he warned the Nicki's ex Meek Mill about getting involved with her. "I told Meek I wouldn't trust Nicki, instead of beefing with your dog you just give him some distance," he raps.
Nicki and Meek Mill called it quits in January, ending their nearly two-year relationship.
She took to Twitter to confirm the news at the time. "To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon," she said. "Have a blessed New Year. Love u."
It appears the split wasn't entirely amicable. Not only did Nicki throw some shade at her man when she took that stage during Drake's Paris concert last week, but Meek Mill took to Instagram to promote Ross' new album and song, all the while dissing her right back.
"Rozay been told me don't trust you," he captioned the photo with Ross, adding, "3.17.17 #ratheryouthanme."
Meanwhile, Nicki isn't the only one Ross hits on his album.
In "Idols Become Rivals," he also shades Cash Money co-founder Birdman for not paying his producers, an on-going legal battle within the record label.
"You would give us self-esteem and motivate our drive/But was in our pocket by the time we count to five/I pray you find the kindness in your heart for Wayne," Ross raps, referencing Lil Wayne's feud with Birdman. "His entire life he gave you what that was the game/I watched that whole debacle so I'm part to blame/Last request: can all producers please get paid."
