Victoria Beckham Gushes About Her Kids and David Beckham: "We're Lucky to Have Each Other"

Victoria Beckham is a busy woman, balancing her incredibly successful fashion career and personal life, but the former Spice Girls member knows she's very blessed to have help from husband David Beckham.
"It is a juggling act constantly," she admitted to Savannah Guthrie on Today Friday morning. "I'm lucky that David is the most fantastic father and husband, and he's great. We're very equal at home, and we're a really, really good team."
When it comes to raising their four children, Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham and Harper Beckham, Posh Spice and the retired soccer player are on the same page.
"I'm definitely not a pushover, and neither is David. You know, we are strict with the children. They are happy kids, but they're polite children," she shared.
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
"They work hard at school. They know that they have to work hard. Homework has to be done on time. We are constantly checking their grades at school. We're always at parents' evening. And the most important question that we always have is: Are they nice kids? And are they well behaved? It's not about how academic are they. It's a happy household. There's music on. We're singing and dancing."
Cruz released his first single in December, so we bet they're humming along to his tune!
Victoria and David have been married since 1999, and nearly 20 years later their love hasn't faded a bit. "I think that he's my soul mate. We complement each other," Victoria gushed to Guthrie. "He's the most incredible husband, fantastic father. He inspires me every day. Not just seeing him with the children and how he treats me. It just works. We're lucky to have each other."
Of course, it wouldn't be a complete conversation without an inquiry into the status of a Spice Girls reunion. Unfortunately, it doesn't appear that there will be one.
"There won't be a reunion because I think that when we performed at the Olympics, it was so great. And that was us, celebrating everything that we had achieved," Victoria explained. "But I still talk to the other girls. We're still very close. But I think you need to—you need to know when it's time to actually say, 'That was great, we achieved a lot.' And everybody moves on."
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)