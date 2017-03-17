Adriana Lima Kisses Matt Harvey: Inside Her New Romance

INSTARimages.com
Matt Harvey hit a home run.
The 27-year-old New York Mets pitcher took 35-year-old Victoria's Secret Angel Adriana Lima on a date Wednesday night in Miami. The pair traveled by yacht, then enjoyed champagne, margaritas and oysters at the River Yacht Club. According to Page Six, they also sampled the ceviche-of-the-day and branzino. The tab came to $216 and the hot new couple left an $85 tip.
"Adriana is dating and keeping things light!" a source tells E! News exclusively. "She enjoys meeting new people and good dinners with friends. Her main focus is work and her family." Though things appear to be going well with Harvey (with whom she shared a sexy kiss), the source adds, "She is not looking for anything serious at this time and is just enjoying herself."
The pairing isn't exactly a surprise, of course.
Harvey has a thing for supermodels, as he's been romantically linked to Ania Cywinska, Ashley Haas, Asha Leo, Shannon Rusbuldt, Anne Vyalitsyna and Devon Windsor over the years. Lima, meanwhile, recently ended her relationship with New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman. She briefly dated former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter in 2006, and though she married former Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Marko Jarić in 2009, they split up in 2014.
Surprisingly, dating hasn't always come easy for Lima. As the supermodel told GQ, "Usually, guys are nervous. I think they are afraid of me. I don't think I look scary. Be however you are. Don't try to be what you're not. If you're nervous, be nervous. If you're shy, be shy. It's cute."
And hopefully Harvey was on his best behavior Wednesday. "A man needs to be polite, not just to me but to everyone. I watch that. How does he treat the waiter? How does he treat the coat-check girl? How does he treat the driver?" the Brazilian beauty told the magazine. "Don't give orders to these people. You don't own everything around you. Treat people with respect."