Jennifer Lopez Stuns in a Mini Dress While Out to Dinner With Alex Rodriguez in Miami

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are making temperatures rise in Miami!
The new couple was spotted leaving a romantic dinner at Casa Tua, where the "Ain't Your Mama" songstress stunned in a tight mini white dress. She paired her sexy look with a bold red lip and high heels. The former baseballer looked handsome in a pair of khakis and a navy blue sweater. He kept his look comfortable with a pair of navy blue sneakers.
J.Lo and A-Rod's new romance escalated quickly, and since their getaway trip to an exclusive club in the Bahamas, they haven't left each other's sides.
Xposure / AKM-GSI
Earlier this week the songstress and athlete hit the gym together in Miami. According to a source, a personal trainer greeted Lopez and then headed inside while Rodriguez parked the car and then joined her. After about roughly an hour at the gym, the two exited separately but left together and headed to the retired baseball player's home.
Although they were initially just having fun, another source dished that they were getting more serious.
MiamiPIXX/VEM/FAMEFLYNET
"Jennifer and Alex are heating up big time," a source previously shared with E! News. "They went from zero to 100 really quick."
Lopez's previous relationships have had distinct age gaps, but our insider says she "likes the idea of dating a man closer to her age."
There's nothing like the Florida sun to help a new romance flourish.