Kate Middleton Joins Prince William for St. Patrick's Day Event, Despite Being "Disappointed" in His Recent Behavior

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Kate Middleton is standing by her man—literally and figuratively.
Though a source told E! News Thursday that the Duchess of Cambridge is "disappointed" in Prince William's behavior during his recent boys-only ski trip in Verbier, the royal couple made a public appearance in London Friday to honor soldiers from the Irish Guards on St. Patrick's Day. Middleton, dressed in emerald green, was handed a shamrock, Ireland's national emblem.
Later in the afternoon, William, 34, and Kate, 35, will travel to Paris for an official two-day visit. Their Royal Highnesses' visit comes at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.
The Duke and Duchess will attend a reception to mark the launch of Les Voisins, hosted by Her Majesty's Ambassador at the British Embassy Paris. The couple will meet young French leaders from the arts, business, fashion, sport and voluntary sectors, as well as military award winners. The royals will attend a black tie dinner, also hosted by Her Majesty's Ambassador, Friday night.
During their visit, the royal couple will also meet outgoing President François Hollande, as well as soccer player Robert Pires and actors Jean Reno, Kristin Scott-Thomas, and Audrey Tautou.
This will mark the first time William has officially visited the French capital, and it comes months before the 20th anniversary of his mother Princess Diana's death. He has traveled privately to Paris in the past, including with his brother Prince Harry, but there are no official plans for him to visit the Pont de l'Alma tunnel or the Flame of Freedom memorial near where his mom died.
The royal couple's visit to Paris has been overshadowed by William's recent ski trip, however. He visited a nightclub in Switzerland with Guy Pelly, James Meade and Tom van Straubenzee, and he was noticeably absent from Monday's Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, Britain's largest interfaith gathering attended by nearly all members of the royal family.
While Kate is "disappointed" (as is Guy's wife), it should blow over soon. "This will not tear Will and Kate apart by any means," a source tells E! News exclusively, "but William will probably be in the dog house for a bit until this all fizzles out." In the end, the source adds, "They will be fine."