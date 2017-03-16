Here's Why Marvel Fans Can't Stop Shipping Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans

If Marvel fans had their own super powers, perhaps bringing Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans closer together would be on the top of their to-do list.

While the Hollywood stars have starred together in several Marvel movies including Captain America: The Winter Soldier, some admirers have always wondered if these two could turn into more than friends.

Sure, tabloids have come up with wild headlines that they could possibly be romantically connected. According to a source, however, Scarlett isn't focused on getting into another relationship following her divorce from Romain Dauriac.

"Scarlett just got separated from Romain and is still dealing with the fact that now she's had two failed serious relationships," an insider shared with E! News. "She's not trying to rush into anything and is just chilling."

While both stars proudly represent team single and remain just friends, here's five reasons why so many fans are still shipping the famous pair.