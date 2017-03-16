Marion Cotillard Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Partner Guillaume Canet

Marion Cotillard and partner Guillaume Canet have a very special reason to celebrate: they welcomed a baby girl!

People reports that the French actress gave birth to a daughter with her boyfriend recently. No further details have been shared about the couple's little bundle of joy.

This marks the second child for Cotillard and Canet, as the two are the proud parents of a 5-year-old son named Marcel.

Back in September of last year, the Oscar-winning star announced that she was expecting her second child on Instagram.