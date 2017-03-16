Marion Cotillard Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Partner Guillaume Canet

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Marion Cotillard and partner Guillaume Canet have a very special reason to celebrate: they welcomed a baby girl!
People reports that the French actress gave birth to a daughter with her boyfriend recently. No further details have been shared about the couple's little bundle of joy.
This marks the second child for Cotillard and Canet, as the two are the proud parents of a 5-year-old son named Marcel.
Back in September of last year, the Oscar-winning star announced that she was expecting her second child on Instagram.
"Many years ago, I met the man of my life, father of our son and of the baby we are expecting. He is my love, my best friend, the only one I need," she wrote at the time. Ever since, Cotillard has remained as private as possible about her pregnancy and home life.
The new parents-of-two first began dating a decade ago after they met on the set of Love Me If You Dare Me a few years prior. And the rest, as they say, is history!
Cotillard recently made headlines when she posted a slew of sexy selfies on her Instagram account from what appeared to be a day on the set of Rock'n Roll (a film directed by her boyfriend).
The shots showed her face looking dramatically different, with prosthetic lips and a wig, as she kissed the camera for the world to see.
Congratulations to Cotillard and Canet for their second child's arrival!