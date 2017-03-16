Tarek El Moussa Offers Powerful Message of Hope After Battling Injury and Cancer

Tarek El Moussa has undoubtedly had a rollercoaster year.

The HGTV star posted a heartfelt message about his highs and lows lately on Instagram and opened about how his struggle to regain his health after a cancer battle.

"I thought I would share this with everyone…to truly understand how absolutely sick I was," he said alongside a photo of himself during his most difficult times fighting the illness.

"This took a major toll on my physical and mental health. I know many of my fans have had similar struggles and can relate. The last 3 years were the hardest of my life, I look back and still wonder how I survived. I never quit although I wanted to thousands of times all day every day."