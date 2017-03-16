Robby Hayes Reacts to Picking the Exact Same Engagement Ring as Nick Viall

Robby Hayes isn't exactly bothered by The Bachelor's latest drama.

One day after news broke that Nick Viall's engagement ring to Vanessa Grimaldi was the exact same bling Robby used when (almost) proposing to JoJo Fletcher, the former contestant decided to address the controversy online.

In an Instagram post shared Thursday evening, the reality TV star proved he has a good sense of humor while sharing a photo with jewelry designer Neil Lane.

"Did I mention that my favorite movie is 'LORD OF THE RINGS?'" he joked online. "#bRINGit #TrendSetter #Goodtaste #NeilLane #TheBachelor #Capgenius."

JoJo has yet to comment on the matching rings. Instead, she's celebrating her one-year anniversary of meeting fiancé Jordan Rodgers.