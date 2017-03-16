Robby Hayes Reacts to Picking the Exact Same Engagement Ring as Nick Viall

ABC
Robby Hayes isn't exactly bothered by The Bachelor's latest drama.
One day after news broke that Nick Viall's engagement ring to Vanessa Grimaldi was the exact same bling Robby used when (almost) proposing to JoJo Fletcher, the former contestant decided to address the controversy online.
In an Instagram post shared Thursday evening, the reality TV star proved he has a good sense of humor while sharing a photo with jewelry designer Neil Lane.
"Did I mention that my favorite movie is 'LORD OF THE RINGS?'" he joked online. "#bRINGit #TrendSetter #Goodtaste #NeilLane #TheBachelor #Capgenius."
JoJo has yet to comment on the matching rings. Instead, she's celebrating her one-year anniversary of meeting fiancé Jordan Rodgers.
When it was first uncovered that Nick's ring could possibly match Robby's bling, Neil decided to speak out and explain the meaning behind his romantic items.
"I bring six rings and over the years, over the 9 years, some are the same, some have changed settings or are re-designed, and some are totally new," the designer shared with People. "The most important thing is for a ring to speak to the particular man and to the woman he is in love with."
Neil continued, "If a ring doesn't speak to one person, then it wasn't meant to be. If that particular ring wasn't meant to find a home with JoJo, but rather spoke to Nick and Vanessa, then that's the way it should be. It's found its home."
After The Bachelor finale aired earlier this week, a source explained why Nick decided to choose a ring estimated to cost close to $100,000.
"It's a traditional ring with an old-fashioned feel. It's got an old-soul–it's classic and elegant," our insider shared with us. "He chose it because that's what he thinks of her."
Ultimately, Nick remains focused on his first dance on Monday's upcoming Dancing With the Stars premiere. Based on rehearsal photos, we bet Vanessa will be front row and center cheering him on.