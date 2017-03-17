5 Days, 5 Ways: Ashley Tisdale's Tank Dress Is the Perfect Spring Staple

Timur Emek/Getty Images
It's Friday again, which means it's time for your weekly street style recap!
Karolina Kurkova, along with Kendall Jenner and Kate Bosworth, are really digging this new denim trend. Don't ditch your unraveling hems just yet, but cuffed jeans are definitely on the rise a.k.a. you should invest in a pair before everyone's wearing them.
Wear them as you would any ol' pair, just keep in mind they're chopped a little higher than you're used to. So ankle boots or lace-up heels (footwear that takes up a little more leg) are ideal!
Just when we thought wedges were a thing of the past, Dakota Johnson brings them back from extinction—and into a new light. Her pair of red, satin mule-wedge hybrids are pushing major style boundaries (or should we say trailblazing them?). So if you're like Dakota (looking for a pair of elevated footwear that won't hurt your feet), slide into sandals like these this spring!
Is there a more perfect spring/summer staple than the tank dress? All signs (a.k.a. Ashley Tisdale) point to no. The actress has paired hers expertly with embellished black ankle boots, a doctors bag and a pair of shades with ombre lenses (giving the outfit a dash of color). Chic, chic, chic!
Navy is the new black, according to Victoria Beckham. Especially for spring, ditch your go-to dark shades for something with a little more personality! A sheer navy top is just the thing to turn your pant suit into even more of a style statement.
As illustrated by Gigi Hadid, winter's not yet over, but that said, her stylish sunnies are ideal for warmer weather! Her old-school aviator style pair can really be worn with anything, but if you want them to be somewhat of a focal point (like Gigi did) keep everything else solid colored and pretty simple.
