Jennifer Garner Gets Emotional While Testifying About Child Poverty at House Committee Hearing

Jennifer Garner appeared to get close to tears Thursday while testifying before lawmakers about child poverty and early childhood education, issues dear to her heart.

The actress, who shares three children with husband Ben Affleck, got emotional while testifying for more than 25 minutes at the House Appropriations Labor, Health and Human Services and Education Subcommittee's hearing on early childhood education programs at the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington and calling for more funding to help children in need.

Garner was invited to speak on behalf of the Save the Children charity, of which she serves as a trustee and ambassador. She has traveled all over the U.S. to see the effects of poverty on children and their families and has visited Washington several times to speak on behalf of the group.

"I make a point to try and get out and do as many site visits as possible," she said. "Mothers come up to me and say, 'Can you help get my child into these programs? Can you just nudge us up in the wait list? Is there anything you could do?'"