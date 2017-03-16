Mama June's Estranged Daughter Anna ''Chickadee'' Caldwell Thinks She Did Weight Loss Surgery for More Fame

Our mouths dropped after we saw how much weight "Mama June" Shannon had lost during her WE tv reality show Mama June: From Not to Hot.
But we can't help but wonder: Did she actually do it for herself or was it all for money and fame?
Well, E! News exclusively spoke to the reality star's estranged daughter Anna "Chickadee" Caldwell who revealed what she thinks is the real reason Mama June went through with the surgery.
"I think she did it just to be more famous," she told us. "I don't think she did it just for her because she never mentioned anything ever before about getting plastic surgery."
In fact, she knows Mama June's manager influenced her to do the surgery for reality TV because she also offered the same opportunity to Chickadee, promising it would "get her out there" and gain her another opportunity for more fame.
"I think Mama did get herself out there to get another show," Chickadee continued. "That's my opinion on that. I don't think she did it or anything for herself. If she would have done it for herself, she would have tried to lose the weight a long time ago."
WEtv, Splash News
As for Chickadee's thoughts on doing another reality TV show, she says it certainly won't involve surgery because it "freaks her out."
"Everybody wants me to get my own show anyways regardless of getting anything done," she said. "I doubt it's going to happen, but it would be nice. Lots [of people have] been asking me about getting my own show with my kids again. [They] tell me that they would watch the show just for me and kids."
She even admitted she missed being in the spotlight.
"I miss being on film, miss being on TV," she revealed. "I miss it for the money and I miss it for, you know, getting out there—for people just to see my story and stuff like that."
Money is one of the biggest factors in Chickadee's current riff with her mother. The last time she spoke to Mama June was the week before Christmas, and it was "very awkward and unwelcoming."
The 22-year-old tells E! News Mama June owes both her and her daughter Kaitlyn close to "half a million dollars" from filming Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.
"If I don't get Kaitlyn's money, she is never seeing Kaitlyn again," Chickadee tells us. "I've done told her this. I've text her month ago...She claims that she cares and misses Kaitlyn but she can't even check up on her and call her and see how she's doing."
Chickadee says she also doesn't speak to her sisters, Alana Thompson, Lauryn Shannon and Jessica Shannon.
"None of them have called me, texted me or anything like that," she tells us. "I can give two craps about them. They don't give two craps about me, so why give two craps about them? I mean, yeah, I care about them, they are my sisters...I may not love them like I am supposed to, but I mean, hell, they don't love me or care about me like they are supposed to."
Well, while we might not be getting a reality show with her, you can see more from Chickadee on her YouTube channel.