Charo: Heather Morris' Casting on Dancing With the Stars "Pissed Me Off," But I'm Going to "Move My Ass"

"I'm a performer, I love the audience and a fly with the music and you give me the guitar and I'm telling you I'm on another planet," Charo said. "So how can the football player, the cowboy, Mr. T, myself compete with a [professional]? So I think this is not fair, but life is not fair. So, what I have to do is move my ass. That's the only thing."

When the Dancing With the Stars cast was announced, Morris and her pro partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy didn't ignore the fact they had an advantage.

"I hope so," Chmerkovskiy told E! News at the DWTS cast announcement in early March. "I'm excited. No, why not? Listen, I'll take it."

"Take it for what it's worth," Morris chimed in.