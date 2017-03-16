A 10-Year-Old Matthew Perry Beat Up Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Before Matthew Perry was a famous friend, he was busy beating up Justin Trudeau.

As the sitcom star revealed during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday night, he, the Canadian prime minister and a classmate were in elementary school together when the spat occurred.

"I have a story about him that I'm not proud of...My friend Chris Murray who was also in the fifth grade in Canada reminded me we actually beat up Justin Trudeau," he began. According to his memory, the confrontation was sparked by "pure jealousy."

"I think he was excelling in a sport," Perry said of the politician. "He was the only kid in school that we could beat up."