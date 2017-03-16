Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Hit the Gym Together in Miami

INSTARimages.com/FameFlynet
Those who sweat together, stay together.
Such may be the case for Hollywood's hottest new pairing, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, who have been squeezing in quality time together since they jetted off to the Bahamas over the weekend.
After wrapping up their romantic stay at Bakers Bay Golf & Ocean Club on Great Guana Cay, the two have resurfaced in Miami where they were spotted by photographers at a local gym.
The triple threat rocked a neon green sports bra layered underneath a mesh t-shirt paired with leggings embellished with sheer panels.
INSTARimages.com/FameFlynet
The athlete took a less edgy approach to his gym wear in a pair of track pants, white t-shirt and zip-up fleece jacket. They both tried to combat the glare of the sun and cameras with some shades.
However, they were certainly acting like a duo as they arrived together in Rodriguez's white Maybach. According to a source, Lopez was greeted by a personal trainer and headed inside while Rodriguez parked the car and met the superstar inside. After about roughly an hour at the gym, the two exited separately, but left together and headed to the baseball player's home.
"Jennifer and Alex are heating up big time," a source previously shared with E! News.
"They went from zero to 100 really quick."
While they continue to enjoy their days side by side, it's clear the pair are compatible. "Jennifer likes the idea of dating a man closer to her age," a source shared. "Jennifer is really into Alex, but still just going with it and learning about him."
As their romance heats up in the Florida sun, according to an insider, this fling may evolve into something more.
"This very likely may turn into a relationship," our source added.