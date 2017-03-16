Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Hit the Gym Together in Miami

Those who sweat together, stay together.

Such may be the case for Hollywood's hottest new pairing, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, who have been squeezing in quality time together since they jetted off to the Bahamas over the weekend.

After wrapping up their romantic stay at Bakers Bay Golf & Ocean Club on Great Guana Cay, the two have resurfaced in Miami where they were spotted by photographers at a local gym.

The triple threat rocked a neon green sports bra layered underneath a mesh t-shirt paired with leggings embellished with sheer panels.