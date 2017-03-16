How Lauren Graham and Peter Krause's Romantic Relationship Continues to Surprise Hollywood

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
One of Hollywood's most stable relationships may just be one fans know the least about.
For more than seven years, Lauren Graham and Peter Krause have been succeeding on the small screen with a variety of projects. At the same time, they have been savoring a relatively private life together as boyfriend and girlfriend.
While the pair rarely walks red carpets together and PDA pictures on Instagram are almost an oddity, the love between these two talented stars is something that deserves some recognition.
As Lauren turns the big 5-0 today, we decided to not only celebrate the actress. We also are giving credit to the Gilmore Girls star's relationship with Peter that continues to surprise fans for all the right reasons.
"We had met on a show called Caroline in the City—a Lea Thompson show back in the day," Peter shared earlier this month on LIVE With Kelly. "We were guest-starring. She had me move some furniture into her apartment for her back then…I didn't catch the signal."
Tumblr
Lauren, however, remembers it a bit differently. While the pair first met in the late ‘90s, timing just wasn't right. But as love stories sometimes work, things just take a little time.
"I remember one day he asked me over to his house to play a board game—and that's exactly what we ended up doing. So I was like: This guy doesn't like me. But I was also like: Who actually plays a board game?" she once recalled to Redbook magazine. "It's so interesting to me that there was clearly a connection there back then, but I don't think either of us was ready."
Another factor in turning their friendship into something romantic was Lauren's Gilmore Girls co-star Kelly Bishop.
As detailed in Lauren's memoir titled Talking as Fast as I Can, the actress revealed how TV's beloved Emily Gilmore knew there would be a spark between this pair.
Charles Sykes/NBC
"From the start of the show, Kelly named herself my TVM or TV mom, by which she meant she was taking her character's role seriously, beyond the pages or sets and out into the real world," she wrote. "In a maternal, protective way, she found most of my boyfriends at the time lacking, and once told me I needed someone who was more my equal like ‘that wonderful actor on Six Feet Under.'"
Oh yes, she was talking about Mr. Krause.
"We couldn't stop talking. Not about ourselves, but about the world and books and family. Once we got together, there was no game play. It was like, ‘You like me, and I like you.' It gave me an understanding of life," Lauren shared with Good Housekeeping. "This is how things happen, and it's completely random."
She continued, "I mean, he's really my favorite person to talk to and he always makes me laugh. He's really, really funny."
Fans were able to see that chemistry on the small screen when they co-starred (as brother and sister) on NBC's beloved series Parenthood. In fact, Peter recently received a cameo in Netflix's revival of Gilmore Girls when he served as a Park Ranger in Lauren's Wild journey.
"It's a private life situation so we keep it quiet," Peter once confessed on Access Hollywood Live. "Nobody really knew about it for a while, probably a year."
As a new year begins for Lauren, both the actress and Peter show no signs of feeling rushed to get engaged or take another step in their relationship. Instead, both parties are simply grateful to find someone special and open to what comes next.
"I would like to be part of a family, however that looks. Family is really important to me," Lauren shared with Redbook magazine back in 2010. "And I'll probably keep cooking and decorating. And working."