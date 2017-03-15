The Bachelor's Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi Enjoy Date Night With Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell

It's a small world after all in Bachelor Nation.

Just one day after Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi were finally able to reveal that they are engaged, The Bachelor couple experienced a romantic date out in public.

On Tuesday evening, the pair headed to Republique in Los Angeles for a quality meal together.

Nick was spotted wearing denim jeans and a blue button-down. As for Vanessa, she kept things cute and casual in ripped jeans, a black leather jacket and comfy sneakers.

According to social media, the pair was also joined by fellow Bachelor Nation couple Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell.