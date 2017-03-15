Will Ben Affleck's Rehab Admission Reshape His Public Image? A Branding Expert Weighs In

The Reaction to Prince William's Ski Trip Shows the Royal Family Is Under More Scrutiny Than Ever--and It's Not Going to Get Easier
Ben Affleck's roller coaster reputation in Hollywood took a new turn this week when the Oscar winner announced he had recently completed a stay in rehab for alcohol addiction.
The 44-year-old father of three broke the news with a heartfelt statement shared to social media, a strategy branding and reputation expert Eric Schiffer tells E! News was crucial to the longevity of a positive public image.
"Authenticity is embraced eternally by the public. Ben owned it," Schiffer shared, adding, "And he committed to stepping up. The continued bleed-out of his reputation stopped with his commitment."
Ben's message read in part, "I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step."
Jackson Lee / Splash News
Affleck added, "I'm lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery."
As for what possibly lead the Justice League star to go public with his sobriety struggles, Schiffer explains, "Ben Affleck's substance problems were, for him, an extinction-level threat for his career and his family."
"From here," he adds, "[Affleck] needs to stay true to his program of sobriety, make amends with those he hurt, and through his actions win back his reputation."
It appears as if Ben will certainly succeed in doing so, as an insider told E! News exclusively, "He didn't want to hide. He will continue to work on it. This was a step, but it's a progressive process. He's in a good place."
"He's moving in a healthy, balanced direction," our insider added.
When it comes to his star power, editor of Box Office Guru Gitesh Pandya believes Affleck's rehab admission will have no real impact on his career. He explains to E! News, "His personal issues are not big enough to repel any substantial number moviegoers."
Pandya continues, "Stories like these tend to evaporate over time so when his next film Justice League opens in November, the target audience will not care about what he went through back in March. The box office will be driven by how good the film looks, and how good it actually is."