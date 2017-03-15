How to Get Away With Murder's Aja Naomi King Plays Coy About Dating Co-Star Alfred Enoch

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for New York Magazine
How to Get Away With Murder fans have really been shipping Aja Naomi King and Alfred Enoch.
We're talking about a real-life romance.
And Ms. King is doing nothing to quell the hopeful whispers that really took off earlier this week when King posted a pic on Instagram of her and her parents visiting with Enoch in London.
I caught up with The Birth of Nation actress last night at The Hollywood Reporter's Most Powerful Stylists dinner and asked if she wanted to clear up any of the dating speculations. After all, Enoch was photographed just last month apparently kissing a mystery woman believed to be his girlfriend during Carnival in Rio de Janeiro.
"I would like to clear up nothing," King said with a big smile and a big laugh. "People could think what they want and I'm going to let them."
She then laughed some more. "He's a beautiful man and I think I'm quite a lovely young lady," she said.
Too cute—but what a tease!
King captioned the photo of her parents and Enoch, "Had the best time in Paris and London. Another great adventure with the people I love most in the world!!!"
"My parents love Alfie," King said. "They do. They do."
Getting used to hearing him talk in Great Britain took some getting used to. "It's so weird," King said. "When he was here, he would only speak with an American dialect. It's really startling. So when I called him for us to get together in London, I was like, 'Where are you doing? Talk normal. Stop speaking in this weird accent.'"
Love life aside, King attended THR's dinner with her stylist Tara Swennen. The actress looked perfectly chic in a butterfly print Roland Mouret dress and Jimmy Choo heels. She credited Swennen for "nudging" her out of her comfort zone when it comes to fashion.
"I'm such a sweet girlie girl and I like that she edges it up a little bit. She'll so some really funky things with me," she said. "Make it a little more va-va-voom. Make it a little sexier. It's nice."