Are Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi Really That Similar? We Put The Bachelor Couple to the Test

"What if we're too similar?"

They say opposites attract, but Nick Viall proved that isn't always the case when he proposed to Vanessa Grimaldi in The Bachelor's finale on Monday, despite voicing his concern that the now-engaged couple might just be too similar.

But come on, are they really THAT alike?! E! News decided to put them to the test when Carissa Culiner sat down with them after the finale to find out their respective opinions on some hard-hitting topics. And, before the game officially kicked off, Nick was quick to joke, "We've also found out we have some differences!"