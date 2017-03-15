Prince Harry, Some Kids and Rare Cattle Work Together to Save a Forest

AP Photo/Frank Augstein
AP Photo/Frank Augstein
Prince Harry put his outdoorsman skills on display Wednesday during a trip to Epping Forest.
The rugged redheaded royal donned a fleece and boots while meeting with a group of children to view the Wood Pasture Restoration Project, which is part of the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy (QCC) initiative. The QCC is a conservation initiative that aims to create a global network of indigenous forests to benefit communities and wildlife now and into the future.
While visiting Epping Forest, Prince Harry met with a group of local kids who were studying pond life and the creatures in the undergrowth.
Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool /Getty Images
"Everybody takes places like this for granted. You don't see what it [the forest's ecosystem] is doing so you don't think about it," he told the group. "There are a lot of people who want to make money by building buildings [on land like this], but it's going to be up to you guys to protect it, your generation."
He also got to meet Lucky, an English longhorn, and her calf, Ragamuffin, while learning about the efforts to preserve the ancient tradition of using grazing cattle to help keep pastures open in Epping Forest.
AP Photo/Frank Augstein
Harry's visit was a full one, as he also stopped to meet with former Para Sam Hobbs, now a forest ranger, who showed the Prince his prosthetic limb, which was fitted after he lost part of his leg following a serious nerve injury while on patrol in the Falklands.
Meanwhile, Prince William enjoyed a boys' weekend with his friends in Verbier, Switzerland. Prince Harry's older brother skipped Commonwealth Day in favor of taking a ski trip to the pricey ski resort in the Swiss Alps. William was all smiles as he hit the slopes in a teal-colored winter coat. Prince George's godfather Guy Pelly was also in attendance, as well as close friends Tom van Straubenzee and James Meade.