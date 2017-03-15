Prince Predicted His Own Death, Sister Says

Did Prince predict his own death? One of his eight siblings thinks so.

The rock and pop icon, whose real name was Prince Rogers Nelson, died at age 57 from an overdose of fentanyl, an opioid painkiller, at his Paisley Park studios in Minnesota in April 2016.

"About three years ago he called," his sister Tyka Nelson, 56, says on the upcoming People and ABC special People Icons: Gone Too Soon, of which excerpts were posted Wednesday. "He said, 'I think I've done everything I've come to do.'"

"My dad and Prince always spoke in these types of riddles," she said. "He knew [he was going to die soon]. And he was preparing me. It's very clear."

Tyka had made similar comments in an interview with ET last October.

"He said it a couple of years ago: 'I've done everything that I've come to do,'" she said. "I was crushed for about two years."