Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia on This Is Us Finale's Big Fight and That Death Everyone Is Obsessed With

Your TV mom and dad from This Is Us are not on good terms and you're going to have to wait some months to find out what's next. Luckily, Jack and Rebecca Pearson themselves, Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore, respectively, are here to help you digest the big This Is Us finale fight and the speeches involved.
"It was scripted," Ventimiglia and Moore told E! News' Kristin Dos Santos about the heated fight scene that sure seemed ad-libbed with all the overlapping dialogue.
"Our writers are that talented," Ventimiglia said at a This Is Us season one finale event.
"We rehearsed a lot," Moore said.
NBC
The day before they shot, Moore and Ventimiglia rehearsed with director Ken Olin and some of the crew to choreograph the scene.
"It was a well-orchestrated piece," Ventimiglia said.
Viewers assumed they'd be learning how Jack died this episode, but instead were treated (maybe treated isn't the right word) to Jack and Rebecca's relationship hitting a very, very, very rough patch. And while viewers may not know how Jack meets his maker, the cast does.
"Yes, girl," Moore joked. "We all do…We have to know. We all have to have a working knowledge—Sterling, Justin, Chrissy—because it's a monumental, life-changing shift in their lives. This event—there is sort of before Jack and after Jack—and so, yes, it's essential that we all knew from the get-go, how it happens, when it happens, etc."
This Is Us will return for a second and a third season on NBC. Be sure to watch E! News at 7 and 11 p.m. for more This Is Us scoop.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)