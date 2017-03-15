Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia on This Is Us Finale's Big Fight and That Death Everyone Is Obsessed With

Your TV mom and dad from This Is Us are not on good terms and you're going to have to wait some months to find out what's next. Luckily, Jack and Rebecca Pearson themselves, Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore, respectively, are here to help you digest the big This Is Us finale fight and the speeches involved.

"It was scripted," Ventimiglia and Moore told E! News' Kristin Dos Santos about the heated fight scene that sure seemed ad-libbed with all the overlapping dialogue.

"Our writers are that talented," Ventimiglia said at a This Is Us season one finale event.

"We rehearsed a lot," Moore said.