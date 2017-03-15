Paris Jackson Says She Was Michael Jackson's "Favorite" Child

Paris was born into pop music royalty, but it wasn't necessarily the life Michael wanted for his little girl. "I wasn't around a lot of other girls. When I was a kid, I was with my dad and my two brothers [Prince Jackson, 20, and Blanket Jackson, 15]," Paris says. "Growing up, I was treated as the favorite because I was the only girl. I was the princess; I was perfect in my dad's eyes."

Michael was fiercely protective of his children, and for the first 12 years of Paris' life, she was home-schooled—meaning "the only interactions I'd ever had were with family members or other adults," she says. As a result, Paris "didn't have social skills. I had to force myself to learn so fast. For the past six years, I've been learning how to communicate."

Fortunately, she says, "I think I've gotten pretty good at it."