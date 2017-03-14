A Look Inside the Highs and Lows of Ben Affleck's Ever-Changing Hollywood Image After Over Two Decades in the Spotlight

When it comes to Ben Affleck, there's not much room for middle ground. He's reached major milestone highs, and his lows... well, they've been pretty low.

But the Hollywood veteran has never been one to let public opinion dictate his reputation, addressing head-on the peaks and pits of life as an internationally recognized A-lister. Affleck announced Tuesday that he recently sought professional treatment for alcohol addiction, the second time (at least publicly) the father of three has entered rehab.

Across his decades-spanning career, Affleck has weathered tabloid objectification, suffered personal strife and yet each time turned what many might consider a dead-end into new opportunity to pursue his passions.

After a slew of smaller roles, at only 25, Affleck and Matt Damon achieved a five-year plan to launch their then-fledgling careers into the limelight. Good Will Hunting opened in 1997 to critical acclaim, landing Ben and Matt the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. Affleck made history as the youngest individual to win the coveted category, years later reflecting with E! News about its impact.