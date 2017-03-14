Angelina Jolie Receives Private Tour of Buckingham Palace With Son Maddox

Angelina Jolie has had one very busy day in London.

The Oscar-winning actress gave her very first lecture as a visiting professor at the London School of Economics earlier this morning at the Centre for Women, Peace and Security.

Jolie is slated to begin teaching a master's course in the fall.

Camilla Yahaya, a student at the prestigious school, opened up to E! News about the A-lister's visit.

"It was really amazing to have her on campus. Her arrival had been anticipated but we started to think because of her personal situation she might have backed out of the role. There was a real buzz on campus—everyone was looking for her.