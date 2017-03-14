Here's What Led Ben Affleck to Enter Rehab for Alcohol Addiction

Ben Affleck is staying focused on his health and sobriety.
Shortly after the Oscar winner announced on social media that he recently completed treatment for alcohol addiction, E! News is learning more about the actor's decision to get professional help.
"He didn't want to cycle through anything he had dealt with in the past," a source shared with E! News exclusively. "He's moving in a healthy, balanced direction."
Our insider also assures us that entering rehab had nothing to do with Jennifer Garner. Instead, the Hollywood star decided to do everything on his own including his public announcement.
"He didn't want to hide," our source explained. "He will continue to work on it. This was a step, but it's a progressive process. He's in a good place."
On Tuesday afternoon, Ben released a statement to his Facebook followers and revealed his personal news that he had completed a stint in rehab.
"I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront," Ben shared with his followers. "I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step."
The actor also thanked Jennifer, with whom he shares three children with and separated from in 2015.
"I'm lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do," he explained. "This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery."
While many details of Ben's stint in treatment will understandably remain private, our source did share one theme during the actor's visit that made an impact.
"He learned a lot while he was there," our insider shared. "Everyone has a story and was open about it. That was meaningful to him."