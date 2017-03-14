Modeling Was Never Enough for Cara Delevingne: How She Parlayed Her Empire Into Film, Activism and Now... a Novel!

Cara Delevingne continues to find new ways to prove she's more than just a pretty face.

We came to know and love the British beauty back in 2011, when at 20-years-old she walked her first very first runway for Burberry at London Fashion Week. Cara's striking eyebrows and free spirited charm drew instant comparisons to Kate Moss, and the following year she modeled for the biggest design houses (Chanel, Marc Jacobs, Dolce & Gabbana, shall we go on?) and landed Vogue cover after Vogue cover.

Then in 2015, Cara cut ties with her longtime modeling agency to embark on her original passion: acting. She told the New York Times, prior to making her blockbuster debut in Paper Towns, that "modeling was never a dream of mine" and the stress caused her to develop psoriasis. The job was "was killing my soul," she added.