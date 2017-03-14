Is There an Unfair Advantage on This Season of Dancing With the Stars?

Heather Morris might be dancing to the beat of her own controversy.

When the Glee alum was announced as a cast member of the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars, fans and viewers wondered if she should be part of it given that she has a background as a professional dancer. She was a backup dancer for Beyoncé and also appeared on So You Think You Can Dance.

Morris was partnered with Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and both want it to be advantage.

"I hope so," Chmerkovskiy told E! News after the DWTS season 24 cast was announced on Good Morning America. "I'm excited. No, why not? Listen, I'll take it."

"Take it for what it's worth," Morris chimed in.

But what does everyone else think? Sources tell E! News that there have been some rumblings behind-the-scenes about Morris' casting.