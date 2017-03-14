Is There an Unfair Advantage on This Season of Dancing With the Stars?

Heather Morris might be dancing to the beat of her own controversy.
When the Glee alum was announced as a cast member of the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars, fans and viewers wondered if she should be part of it given that she has a background as a professional dancer. She was a backup dancer for Beyoncé and also appeared on So You Think You Can Dance.
Morris was partnered with Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and both want it to be advantage.
"I hope so," Chmerkovskiy told E! News after the DWTS season 24 cast was announced on Good Morning America. "I'm excited. No, why not? Listen, I'll take it."
"Take it for what it's worth," Morris chimed in.
But what does everyone else think? Sources tell E! News that there have been some rumblings behind-the-scenes about Morris' casting.
"There has been some joking and a little snark about it among the other contestants," the insider says, "but it's just because there is literally no doubt she's a professional dancer. It takes the others days or even a full week to learn a routine. She gets it down in a matter of hours."
In addition to "snark," another source tells E! News that one of the professionals has "said something about it."
"The pro complained that it isn't fair," the source reveals.
Maks, however, told us that the competition will be fierce, so while he and Morris might have an advantage, they'd be remiss to rely on it.
"...I don't think we're the only ones that could pull off beautiful, beautiful numbers," he told E! News. "I'm ready for us to be scrutinized a little different and judged a little different and rightfully so, we'll do our best."
Morris has other fears despite her stacked résumé. "I'm nervous about the live audience…I'm just not totally used to it," she admitted.