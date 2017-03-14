Angelina Jolie Gives Her First Lecture on Women's Rights at London School of Economics

Angelina Jolie has kicked off another big moment in her career, and it has nothing to do with Hollywood.

The 41-year-old actress took her first step in the teaching world, giving a lecture as a visiting professor at the London School of Economics Tuesday morning at the Centre for Women, Peace and Security—the university where she will begin teaching a master's course come September.

According to People, Jolie's lecture focused on women's rights while discussing topics such as refugee camps and how displacement and statelessness can lead to more sexual violence and other crimes against women and girls.

"Angelina Jolie spoke to a class of students taking the postgraduate course 'Women, Peace and Security,' as part of her role as visiting professor in practice in the Centre for Women, Peace and Security," a spokesperson for LSE told the publication.