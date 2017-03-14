The Bachelor Finale, Nannies and More: Superfans January Jones, Katie Lowes and Josh Malina Weigh In

Meanwhile, the Scandal stars (credited as Founders of "The Bachelor Nation") decorated for the finale. Katie, who plays Quinn on Scandal even wore a special rose shirt. "Oh, I bawled my eyes out," she said about watching the big finale."

"We both cried and then we did The Bachelor thing of picking them out of your eyes like boogers," Josh said. But did he really cry? "I Nick Viall cried," he said.

While Jimmy Kimmel had the superfans, he tackled other Bachelor hot button issues besides the final rose, like how old is too old to have a nanny, a question about Corinne Olympios.

"Well, if your parents are paying for it, I don't think you can be too old," January said.

"Really, you are pro-nanny?" Jimmy said.

"Well, yeah. Someone's been willing to take care—I wish I had one," January said.