Rob Kardashian Makes a Rare Public Outing for Family Movie Night

Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance at his family's outing to the movies Monday night.
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Caitlyn Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Tyga and Kylie Jenner all saw The Shack with Rob at the Cinepolis Theater. Although it marked a rare outing for the only Kardashian son, Rob kept a low profile in his usual uniform of a pair of black sweatpants, black sweatshirt and a black baseball hat. He paid tribute to his brother-in-law, Kanye, by wearing his pair of Yeezy sneakers. Kim, however, kept it fancy in a LBD that she paired with high-heeled boots. Kanye, still donning his blond hair, followed Rob's lead in sweats.
Just saw the movie The Shack with the fam! Was so good to see after reading the book. ????— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 14, 2017
Ever since Rob and Blac Chyna welcomed daughter Dream Kardashian, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been making more of an effort to change his lifestyle. Rob has been hitting the gym with trainer Gunnar Peterson, going for hikes, drinking green juices and stepping out into public more and more. He also has been making sure Dream gets plenty of bonding time with her cousins, taking to social media to document the intimate family moments. Welcoming a daughter into his world has made remarkable changes in Rob's life, all for the better. Whether he's working out or just making appearances on social media, it's clear Rob isn't living as nearly a reclusive life as he once was.
Even though Rob and Chyna aren't living together anymore, a source told E! News that he is really focusing on "himself, the baby and work," particularly his Arthur George sock line.
With a daughter he absolutely loves and cherishes and the full support of his family, Rob seems to be doing better than ever on a day-to-day basis. Of course, when he has to leave Dream, he struggles like any other parent.
"Saying bye to my beautiful baby girl," Rob shared on social media. "She is smiling at me. U see how she looking at her daddy."
"I literally can't get enough of this girl," he continued. "I never felt a love or happiness like this ever in my life and she makes me so happy, about to miss her so much. Love You baby Dream."