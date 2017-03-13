Amber Tamblyn Reveals the Name of Her Newborn Daughter With David Cross

Marlow Alice Cross is one lucky little lady!
Weeks after Amber Tamblyn and David Cross welcomed their first child together, the new mom was back on Instagram Monday to reveal their daughter's name. This wasn't any 'ole announcement, though. In fact, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star has Hillary Clintonto thank for making it happen.
The former presidential candidate penned a note to baby Marlow on her birthday, dated February 15, 2017.
"Dear Marlow," the message reads, "Happy Birthday! Your birth has been a source of great joy for your parents, Amber and David, and your vast community of admirers and champions. I send my best wishes to you for a lifetime of amazing accomplishments and adventures, full of love, learning, and friendship. With warm regards, I am Sincerely yours, Hillary Rodham Clinton."
In the accompanying caption, Tamblyn couldn't help but express her emotion. "The one day I decide to put mascara on Hillary Clinton sends us this letter for our daughter," she wrote. "Crying now."
Amber added, "A letter from one spectacular woman who has lived so much to another who has only just begun. My heart is as full as this diaper I'm about to change. Thank you, Hillary, grandmother to us all."
Upon Marlow's arrival, the actress took to Instagram with the exciting news. Amber played on Hollywood's love of unique baby names, teasing, "David and I are proud to announce the birth of our daughter, Dauphinoise Petunia Brittany Scheherazade Von Funkinstein Mustard Witch RBG Cross Tamblyn-Bey jr."
Something tells us their little girl's classmates will have an easier time pronouncing Marlow than Dauphinoise. Congratulations, again!