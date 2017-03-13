New Doctor Who Trailer Gives Us the First Real Look at the New Companion & Peter Capaldi's Final Season

After nearly a year and a half, Doctor Who is finally about to return to our TV screens.

Season 10 is not only bringing us a new companion after the departure of Jenna Coleman, but it will also mark Peter Capaldi's final run on as the Doctor and Steven Moffat's final run as showrunner. This first trailer gives us a little taste of what we're in for, and it looks like a lot of fun.

"This is the gateway to everything that ever was," the Doctor tells Bill (Pearl Mackie), his new companion, but she doesn't seem all that impressed by the Tardis.

"It's like a...kitchen!" she says.

Just in the trailer, the Doctor, Bill, and Nardole (Matt Lucas) see the pyramids, the year 1814, a robot that speaks emojis, a dalek or two, and the return of Missy (Michelle Gomez), among many other things.