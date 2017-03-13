These Are the Absolute Best Curling Irons, According to Hollywood Pros

Limp hair got you down?

Your solution probably includes a curling iron. Sure, the heat may cause some damage. But, who can resist the instantaneous volume and styling that it provides? Not many. If you're having trouble achieving red-carpet worthy curls, it's probably not your hair styling techniques or your hair. The secret to bouncy tresses comes down to your tools.

Enter Hollywood's most sought-after hairstylists, responsible for the likes of Camila Cabello, Naomi Watts, Kandi Burruss and more. Want to know the tools these beauty experts are using? Keep reading!