Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Luxe Bahamas Accommodations by the Numbers

When you're Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, the sky is the limit for fun in the sun.
The two stars, who recently began "a very, very new" fling, headed off to the Bahamas over the weekend for some sun-soaked personal time together. However, when you're Hollywood's newest A-list pairing, a beachside trip is just a hop, skip and a private jet to a slice of paradise.
The stars arrived Friday night at Bakers Bay Golf & Ocean Club on Great Guana Cay in the Abaco islands. The exclusive club is comprised of private seafront homes and resort-like amenities, including pools, a spa, fitness center, golf, water sports and a marina to park your yacht.
According to the club's website, luxe services like stocking the kitchen and handling any dry cleaning are provided to homeowners while they're in town or away.
Still, having all of the comforts of home without any of the inconvenience can cost a pretty penny. Lopez's jet ride alone from Los Angeles to Miami, where she picked up the athlete, comes with an estimated price tag of $45,000. Then, an additional ride from Miami to the Bahamas can require an extra $3,000 to $4,000.
Once back on land, the stars might have needed a car to take them to meet their "boat-butler" for transportation to the property, so tack on roughly another $200 for a private limo.
While the resort is members only, the high-profile figures may have been interested in some security. If so, on the island a private, armed bodyguard comes with an hourly rate of about $60.
As for their weekend digs, houses on the property are currently on the market for millions.
Despite the potentially steep cost for a few days in the sand, as Lopez famously sang, her love don't cost a thing.