Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Luxe Bahamas Accommodations by the Numbers

When you're Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, the sky is the limit for fun in the sun.

The two stars, who recently began "a very, very new" fling, headed off to the Bahamas over the weekend for some sun-soaked personal time together. However, when you're Hollywood's newest A-list pairing, a beachside trip is just a hop, skip and a private jet to a slice of paradise.

The stars arrived Friday night at Bakers Bay Golf & Ocean Club on Great Guana Cay in the Abaco islands. The exclusive club is comprised of private seafront homes and resort-like amenities, including pools, a spa, fitness center, golf, water sports and a marina to park your yacht.

According to the club's website, luxe services like stocking the kitchen and handling any dry cleaning are provided to homeowners while they're in town or away.