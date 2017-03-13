How Ed Sheeran Is Helping Us Through a Taylor Swift Drought

Aside from a duet with Zayn Malik for the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack, Taylor Swift has been relatively M.I.A. in the music world.

Prior to "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," Swift's last major release was 1989, which came out on Oct. 27, 2014. She went on a world tour for her first official pop album, but since it ended T.Swift has been living a low-key life. Fortunately for Swifties, another star has risen amid this Swift drought: her BFF Ed Sheeran.

As 1989 was taking over the charts, Sheeran was going on a yearlong hiatus. He quit social media and took the year to see the world...literally. He traveled all over the place, stopping in various countries with other stars such as Justin Bieber, and now has returned with a vengeance, using his travels as inspiration for his newest album ÷ (Divide).