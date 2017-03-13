4 Ways to Wear Graphic Eyeliner Like a Celeb

Graphic eyeliner has officially made its way from the runway to the red carpet.

For example, just this past week we saw graphic liner lined along the crease of eyelids at Paris Fashion Week, and celebs have also been wearing the look on multiple red carpet occasions, too. Emma Watson created some negative space with the product at her latest movie premiere, Lily Collins recently sported a winged-out version and Zoë Kravitz kept it simple with tiny dots strategically placed under the water line.