How Meghan Markle Can Help Prince Harry Fulfill His Mission in Life to Honor and Build on Princess Diana's Legacy

After being one of the most eligible bachelors in the world for the last decade, Prince Harry may be on the verge of settling down.

At least that seems to be the consensus among those who've seen the royal up close with Meghan Markle, his girlfriend of now more than six months. This is the royal's first serious relationship in years and, for a litany of reasons, it would appear as though this could be it for Harry.

He's 32, which is pretty young by most standards, but as a member of the royal family he's long since abandoned his bad-boy ways in favor of becoming a man befitting his lineage—and considering what a to-do it is for him to spend an evening out, let alone go on dates, he must be quite smitten with Markle.

And she's not a good match for Prince Harry just because she's a beautiful woman who will look suitable by his side at all of the events they'll be expected to attend as a representative of Her Majesty, the Queen.