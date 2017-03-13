Justin Bieber Tells a Fan "You Make Me Sick," but His Social Media Paints a Different Picture

Justin Bieber is all about his personal space.

While in Australia for a leg of his Purpose World Tour, the 23-year-old Grammy winner was approached by a female fan looking to take a selfie on the street. During the encounter, which was filmed and shared on the Internet, the singer rebuffed her request, telling her, "Look at your respect level. Look at you—you make me sick." In one swift move, he took a bite of some food he was holding and got into his car.

"He was being really rude," Melbourne fan Sabah Helal recalled during an interview on Nova 969. "I took the photo anyway because I thought when am I going to have this moment in my life?"