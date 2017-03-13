Flip or Flop's Christina El Moussa "in a Very Good Place" With Ex-Husband Tarek

Christina El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa make co-parenting look easy.

Over the weekend, E! News' Carissa Culiner caught up with Christina during the All-Star Chef Classic at L.A. Live, where the Flip or Flop star opened up about her new life as a single mom. "The kids are great. My son is literally like the happiest kid on the planet. He brings so much joy to our lives," she said. "Taylor is amazing. She's feisty and funny. She's a very sweet, loving girl."

Christina, 33, attended the event with daughter Taylor El Moussa, 1, while son Brayden El Moussa, 1, stayed home. The El Moussas announced their separation in December, after quietly breaking up in the spring of 2016. Last month, Tarek filed for divorce from his co-star.