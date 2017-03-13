Where Does The Vampire Diaries Rank Among the Best and Worst TV Finales of All Time?

Hello, brother.
And with that, we said goodbye to The Vampire Diaries after eight years of epic kisses, epic deaths and just plain epicness. But was its final episode ever able to live up to the epic expectations that were placed on it? We're about to find out.
After each major series finale, we ask fans to weigh in on whether they loved or hated a show's swan song, and TVD's March 10 episode was no different. After you wiped away tears reading about the big deaths (Sob!) and long-awaited reunions (Delena!) and surprise returns (Uncle John?!) in our recap of the emotional hour, we tasked with you voting in our poll...and the results are in.
In our finale hall of fame, beloved shows like The O.C. and Lost failed to impress their fans in the end, while Breaking Bad, Parks and Recreation and went out on a high note.
So where did TVD rank among the best and worst TV series finales of all-time, according to your votes? Click through our updated gallery to find out.
But is this really the end of The Vampire Diaries, which already has launched one successful spinoff with The Originals, given the recent revival and reboot craze?
"Yeah I think that it's a universe that has lots of opportunities that you could explore within it, you know," executive producer Julie Plec told E! News. "It's certainly left doors open even within the finale itself for that kind of thing, so it's always on my mind, so it's really just a matter of if and when I want to tell that story."
Here's hoping it's sooner rather than later.