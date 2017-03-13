James Hewitt Denies Fathering Prince Harry While Recalling His Secret Affair With Princess Diana

As the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's death approaches, rumors still remain about the life and death of Lady Di.

Among the topics of those reemerging questions is the paternity of her youngest son, Prince Harry—many have claimed for years that Prince Charles is not his real father.

Instead, the rumors zoom in on the late Diana's lover, James Hewitt, whom she admitted to having an affair with during her marriage to Charles. At the time, rumors also swirled that Prince Charles was seeing his now-wife, Camilla Parker Bowles.

While many have alleged James and Harry share a physical resemblance, the former British officer has not only denied for years that the allegations are false, but also that he met the princess when her second son was already a toddler.